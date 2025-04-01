KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly planning to visit Malaysia in mid-April as part of a three-country Southeast Asian tour.

South China Morning Post reported yesterday that diplomatic sources expect Xi to spend three days in Malaysia, following a meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing last November.

One source was quoted as saying the visit would “definitely (be) good” for boosting bilateral ties.

Malaysia, which holds the rotating chair of Asean this year, continues to court Chinese investment as the two countries enjoyed their highest-ever trade volumes last year.

Anwar, who has travelled to China three times since taking office, said in February that Malaysia was expecting visits from Xi and the South African president in the coming months.

The reported tour, which also includes Vietnam and Cambodia, would be Xi’s first foreign trip of 2025 and was seen as part of China’s effort to position itself as a reliable regional partner amid growing uncertainty over US engagement in Southeast Asia.