KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The report on the fatal incident involving a visually impaired man who was run over by a train after falling onto the Titiwangsa Light Rail Transit (LRT) tracks on February 22 has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad president and group chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said the report was prepared by a committee established to investigate the tragedy and recommend improvements to prevent similar incidents.

He added that the number of auxiliary police and operational staff at platforms has been increased, particularly at stations frequently used by persons with disabilities.

“As a mid-term solution, we plan to collaborate with the authorities to install sensors on platforms, if feasible, to alert us when someone steps beyond the designated safety zone.

“For the long term, we will begin installing platform screen doors, similar to those at MRT stations,” he told reporters after meeting Rapid KL personnel on duty for Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Pasar Seni Bus and Rail Hub today.

Mohd Azharuddin said that 3,730 staff, including those from bus and rail operations, were on duty today to ensure smooth operations as commuters took advantage of the public holiday to visit family and explore the city.

He added that Prasarana will adjust service frequencies and staffing to over 5,000 personnel when city dwellers return from their hometowns after the holiday.

Asked about the cybersecurity threat that affected specific computer systems at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 23, he said Prasarana remains vigilant on the matter, working closely with the National Cyber Security Agency.

He said Transport Minister Anthony Loke has also instructed the company to ensure its cybersecurity systems remain at the optimum level.

Meanwhile, KLCC LRT station manager Mohamad Fauzi Abdul Manap, 47, shared his experience of working during the festive season.

Fauzi, who hails from Ipoh, Perak, admitted that it is difficult to be away from family during Hari Raya, but he is committed to his responsibilities.

“Of course, it’s sad not being able to celebrate with my family or return to my hometown. I can only see photos of the celebration on WhatsApp... But over time, you get used to it.

“Duty comes first. As a station manager, I have to ensure smooth operations and the proper functioning of all equipment.

“One of the challenges of working at stations like KLCC, Pasar Seni, and Masjid Jamek during Hari Raya is handling the surge of foreign visitors. Many of them can’t read, or they are unfamiliar with using the LRT system,” he said. — Bernama