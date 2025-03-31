GEORGE TOWN, March 31 — Police have rescued a five-year-old disabled boy who was inside a car hijacked by a man in Penang last night.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the suspect was arrested after police traced the vehicle to the Behrang R&R along the PLUS Highway heading south.

“The suspect was found sleeping in the vehicle with the engine running. He attempted to escape when policemen instructed him to open the door,” he said in a statement today.

In his attempt to flee, the suspect reversed the car into a police patrol vehicle behind him.

“The policemen broke the car windows, but the suspect resisted and tried to fight back before he was subdued and arrested,” Hamzah said.

The boy was rescued unharmed.

The suspect, a 36-year-old Malaysian, has 10 previous convictions related to drug offences and other crimes. He is also wanted for two criminal cases.

“He has been remanded until April 3 for further investigation,” Hamzah said.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft, which carries a jail term of between one and seven years and a possible fine upon conviction. It is also being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping, which carries a jail term of up to seven years and a possible fine upon conviction.

The incident occurred around 8pm last night when the boy’s 41-year-old father stopped his car at the parking area of the Kampung Banggol Mosque in Pokok Sena, Tasek Gelugor.

He had stepped out to pacify his one-year-old daughter but left the car engine running with his five-year-old son still inside.

The suspect then entered the car and drove off. The father attempted to chase after him but was unable to stop him.

Hamzah advised the public to be vigilant and not leave young children inside vehicles unattended, especially with the engine running.

“This incident could have been avoided if proper safety measures were taken,” he said.