KOTA KINABALU, March 30 — After two weeks being held in an unknown location in Cambodia, Grayson was finally released by his kidnappers yesterday.

As the 25-year-old local man from Keningau walked out from the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) arrival hall at 8pm, he was greeted by his wife and mother who had been waiting patiently for two hours.

“It was the scariest experience of my life. They (kidnappers) kept me in a confined room for two days, I was so afraid that I could not eat and sleep for three days,” he told the media yesterday evening.

The news of Grayson’s kidnapping was first published in the media on March 27, after the family sought help from the Malaysian Humanitarian International Organisation (MHO).

Grayson was initially lured to a lucrative job in Singapore by two of his classmates. He left his hometown in Keningau on March 6.

After two weeks, he contacted his wife, telling her that he had been held in an unknown location. The wife however managed to track her husband’s location in Cambodia.

The kidnappers demanded US$7,000 (about RM30,000) for his release, which prompted the family to lodge a police report and seek help from MHO.

“They (kidnappers) did not hit or beat me as I was still new but others who have been there longer than me were constantly beaten if they tried to escape or did not follow what was being told.

“Sometimes, there are two or three people who will be in the room to monitor us. They speak in their own language so I tried my best to understand their instruction,” he said.



Grayson recalled that his kidnappers threatened him if the demand ransom was not paid.

“They told me that if my family can’t pay, then I can’t go home,” he said while trying to hold back his tears.

Grateful that he was released, Grayson said he had learned his lesson and would not easily be lured into any overseas job without proper verification.

“It is not worth it, it is too dangerous as we don’t know if today will be our last day,” he said.

Meanwhile, MHO operational officer, Captain (R) Jerry Jaimeh said after meeting Grayson’s family on March 27, they immediately informed their headquarters and initiated a rescue operation.

“We were informed of the release of Grayson early this morning (Saturday).

“Based on the information we received, he was released and flew out from Phnom Penh in Cambodia on March 28, arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport around 5am on March 29, before taking a connecting flight and arriving at KKIA at 8pm,” he said.

Jerry said the release of Grayson could not be possible without the working relationship between the Malaysian government and Cambodia government.

“We like to thank all parties involved in securing the release of Grayson. Thanks to the Malaysian government, the Cambodian government and the Cambodian Embassy.

“Credit must also go to MHO team leader Azirul Shafiq and his team for their swift action in getting in touch with the Cambodian foreign ministry office,” he said.

Jerry once again urged the public to be cautious when considering job offers abroad to avoid falling victim to overseas job scams. — The Borneo Post