KOTA KINABALU, March 30 — Two people including a six-month-old baby were killed when the car they were travelling in with five others was involved in an accident in front of the Telupid Health Clinic this morning.

Beluran Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Edoen Macheal said a team of six members was sent to the location, about 100 kilometres away, following a distress call received at 6.28 am.

On arrival at the scene, he said, the team found the crash involved a Proton Saga FLX car with seven individuals inside.

“There were four adults, two children and a baby in the car. Passers-by had helped to remove six of them from the wrecked car and sent them to a hospital before the fire and rescue team arrived,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the six-month-old baby and another individual, whose identity had yet to be ascertained, were killed in the crash.

It is understood that the seven family members were returning to Semporna for the Hari Raya celebration when the crash occurred. — Bernama