TELUPID, March 30 — A man was killed while three other passengers of a Mitsubishi Triton suffered injuries in a road accident at Kampung Buis Kiabau, Telupid yesterday.

Beluran fire and rescue station chief Edoen Macheal said a team was dispatched to the location after receiving a call from the public at 9.02pm.

Edoen said the vehicle skidded on the road before ended on its side by the side of the road.

The 46-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics while three others on board the pickup, aged 14 to 45, suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

It took several minutes for fire and rescue personnel to free the victim from the driver’s seat and the body was handed to the police for further action, said Edoen. — The Borneo Post