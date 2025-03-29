KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The scene along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) turned chaotic last night following an alleged dispute between Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers and unlicensed street vendors.

Two viral videos circulating on social media since early this morning purportedly show a scuffle between uniformed DBKL officers and a group of traders.

According to media reports, the commotion reportedly erupted when authorities attempted to seize goods from several individuals, including a balloon seller.

It is understood the vendor resisted, refusing to hand over dozens of balloons, which led to a physical struggle.

Meanwhile, several others — believed to be unlicensed traders — are said to have shouted at the officers, urging them not to manhandle the balloon seller, further escalating tensions.

Comments on the viral videos suggested that DBKL was acting against unlicensed vendors who have increasingly occupied Jalan TAR in the lead-up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri.