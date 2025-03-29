KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officer has lodged a police report today regarding a scuffle last night between DBKL officers and an unlicensed balloon seller, the Dang Wangi district police chief confirmed today.

In a brief statement today, Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the investigation is being conducted under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

Section 186 covers the offence of obstructing public servants from discharging their public functions, and is punishable with up to two years’ jail or up to RM10,000 fine or both.

In the statement, Sulizmie Affendy noted that a video lasting one minute and 42 seconds had been uploaded yesterday on Ratu Naga’s Facebook account showing a team of DBKL enforcement officers confiscating goods from a balloon seller by the side of Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) in Kuala Lumpur.

He noted that there was a scuffle between DBKL and the balloon seller, and that other roadside vendors had also carried out provocation.

After noting that a police report had been lodged, the Dang Wangi district police chief went on to say: “The police will carry out investigations transparently and fairly according to legal provisions. Action will be taken on anyone who committed offences.”

He later added that the police will be calling up those involved in the incident to record their statement.

Today, DBKL issued a lengthy statement to give a full account of the near-midnight incident, explaining that the unlicenced balloon seller had ignored orders by DBKL enforcement officers to leave the area.

DBKL also said the balloon seller had acted aggressively and pushed its officer, and that a scuffle later ensued and that the situation was brought under control with no injuries reported.

DBKL also said a police report had been lodged over the incident.