KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The unlicensed balloon seller in an alleged scuffle here with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers last night had ignored orders for unlicensed vendors to leave a pedestrian walkway at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR), DBKL said today.

DBKL said this balloon seller had acted aggressively towards its enforcement officer, and that the situation was later defused with no one reported being injured.

In a full account of the incident last night at around 11.50pm which went viral via a video clip online, DBKL said its enforcement officers who were on patrol had found several unlicenced vendors at the Jalan TAR pedestrian walkway, and that their presence was obstructing the public and causing congestion especially since there were too many visitors there in preparation for the Aidilfitri celebrations.

DBKL said it had given reprimands as usual before taking any enforcement action, and that these unlicensed vendors — except for the balloon seller — had cooperated and left the area.

“However, one balloon vendor refused to comply with orders and continued to trade as usual even though reprimands were given twice.

“When the third reprimand was given, that balloon vendor acted aggressively and there was physical contact when he pushed an enforcement officer who was carrying out duties,” DBKL said in the lengthy statement.

DBKL said other enforcement officers in plainclothes acted quickly to calm and separate the balloon seller from continuing to rough up the enforcement officer, and said this was done to prevent the situation from escalating.

While saying that the situation became tense when several other vendors tried to interfere, DBKL said the situation was successfully brought under control soon after.

“No injuries were reported in this incident,” it said.

“Strict action will be taken towards anyone who carries out trade without a valid licence and disturbing the public peace,” it added.

Noting that the Jalan TAR area was a hotspot for the public especially in final preparations for the Aidilfitri celebrations, DBKL pointed out that it had the responsibility to ensure safety and smooth movement for the public and compliance to regulations.

But DBKL also said it will carry out further investigations and record statements from all its enforcement officers who were involved in the incident.

DBKL also said it will study improvements to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for enforcement action to avoid any untoward incidents, if such enhancements are necessary.

It also said the enforcement officer involved in the incident has lodged a police report.

At the same time, DBKL stressed that this enforcement action was carried out without regard to any ethnicity and without any racial motive, and was based on existing regulations.

DBKL also urged the public to stop spreading negative and irresponsible sentiments and speculation that could cloud the situation, and again urged for all to comply with the regulations.

It said it will seek to continue to ensure public peace and harmony.



