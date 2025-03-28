SEREMBAN, March 28 — A motorcyclist was killed in an accident with a lorry at KM277.1 northbound of the North-South Expressway (NSE) on Wednesday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim, said initial investigations revealed that the 45-year-old motorcyclist and his pillion rider were travelling from Seremban to Nilai to meet a friend when the accident occurred at 1.15pm.

“Upon reaching the scene, the motorcyclist is believed to have lost control while trying to avoid a lorry that had broken down in the emergency lane, causing him to skid into the far-left lane,

“As a result, both the motorcyclist and pillion rider fell onto the road, and the victim was subsequently struck by another lorry travelling in the same direction,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Abdul Malik said that due to the accident, the motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene, while the 50-year-old pillion rider sustained injuries to his right hand and was treated on-site by medical personnel from the Nilai Health Clinic.

However, he said that the lorry driver could not be identified and was believed to have fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The victim’s body was sent to Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama