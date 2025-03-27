PERTH, March 27 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is setting its sights on increasing long-haul flights, particularly from among European carriers, as Malaysia seeks to strengthen its global connectivity.

Senior general manager, strategy, Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin said Routes World 2025 in Hong Kong would present an important opportunity for MAHB to engage with European carriers and airlines from North Africa and the Middle East.

“So, there will be a lot of one-on-one meetings and strategic meetings with the European carriers. We have quite a huge target, where we are pursuing more than 12 carriers (to operate in the country) this year,” he said at the Routes Asia 2025 in Perth, Australia.

Megat Ardian also highlighted the “hunting and farming strategy”, a dual approach to attract new airlines while strengthening relationships with existing ones.

“We work with them on new and additional frequencies, new routes and possible upgauging of aircraft, from a narrow body to a wide body.

“We also have a very robust incentive programme for them when they add new routes and frequencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Megat Ardian said Routes Asia 2025 concluded with positive outcomes for Malaysia, as the country continues strengthening its air connectivity within the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

He said the event was successful, sparking fruitful discussions about new routes, increased frequencies and aircraft upgrades following strategic meetings with 18 targeted airlines.

He noted that while Routes Asia is a little bit smaller than World Routes, it is very targeted, where we meet with a lot more Asia-Pacific airlines, the subcontinent Indian and Asian airlines from China, Korea, Japan, as well as our Asean base carriers.

“There is a lot more focus and discussion on the (existing) routes, as well as potential routes and increase of capacity.

“So, 18 airlines (are) positive news. We share possible airline connections and slot times that they can come in, as well as possible transfer markets,” he said.

Routes Asia 2025 is a premier aviation event that gathers over 110 airlines and 160 airports from the Asia-Pacific route development community.

Held from March 25-27, 2025, at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event has attracted more than 900 delegates, including representatives from airports, airlines, tourism authorities, and key aviation stakeholders.

It serves as a vital platform for decision-makers to engage in over 3,000 face-to-face meetings, exchange best practices, and explore new air service opportunities.

It also features insightful conference sessions led by international experts in aviation and tourism.

Perth Airport and Tourism Western Australia (Tourism WA) have officially handed over the responsibility of hosting the Routes Asia event to China West Airport Group, which is set to host Routes Asia 2026 in Xi’an, China, in March 2026.

Routes Asia 2026 will be hosted by China West Airport Group and Xi’an Xianyang International Airport at the Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Centre. — Bernama