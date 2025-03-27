KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and the National Security Council (NSC) to collaborate closely with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) following the recent cyberattack on Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) systems.

Anwar’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said the prime minister had instructed NACSA and the NSC to work with MAHB since the cyberattack was reported several days ago.

“The prime minister also reminded the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and only refer to official sources for the latest developments,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing, which was broadcast ‘live’ on Facebook today.

Tunku Nashrul said the prime minister also emphasised the need for government and private industries to work together.

He added that the cyberattack highlighted Malaysia’s capability to handle cybersecurity threats at any level.

“The readiness of local experts in dealing with any cyber security threats will continue to be a top priority for the government.

“This is a guarantee so that the confidence of the people and investors in the country will always be at a high level,” he said, adding that the competence of local experts must be strengthened to minimise reliance on foreign parties in managing critical national systems.

Anwar previously revealed that MAHB’s digital system had recently been attacked, with hackers demanding a US$10 million ransom.

The prime minister stressed that his administration would never entertain such demands.

He also said there was a need to enhance the country’s systems with additional funding for several agencies, including the police and Bank Negara Malaysia.