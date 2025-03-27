SHAH ALAM, March 27 — A 40-year-old man drowned while attempting to save his 11-year-old son from a river in Kampung Bukit Jati, Klang while they were fishing here late this afternoon.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they were alerted to the incident at around 7.42 pm.

“The victim jumped into the river to rescue his son after he fell in,” he said in a statement.

While bystanders successfully pulled the child from the water and rushed him to the hospital, rescue teams found the father’s body around 9 pm, just three meters from where he had fallen.

Firefighters from the Klang Selatan Fire and Rescue Station recovered the body with the help of six personnel. — Bernama