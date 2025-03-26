KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Dewan Negara concluded its session yesterday after 12 days of sittings from March 3, during which 10 bills were passed.

Among others, the Senate passed the Malaysian Media Council Bill 2024 and the BERNAMA (Amendment) Bill 2024 under the Communications Ministry, as well as the Tunku Abdul Rahman Foundation Fund (Amendment) Bill 2025 under the Ministry of National Unity.

Other notable bills passed were the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 under the Prime Minister’s Department, as well as the Supplementary Supply Bill (2024) 2025 and the Employees Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill 2025 under the Finance Ministry.

On the final day of the session, the Fire Services (Amendment) Bill 2025 under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Bill 2025 under the Ministry of Economy, and the Government Service Efficiency Commitment Bill 2025 under the Prime Minister’s Department were also approved.

Meanwhile, one of the highlights of this session was the attendance of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, at the Dewan Negara for the second reading of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 on March 20.

He also addressed a supplementary question by Senator Datuk Mustafa Musa regarding the effectiveness of Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLIC) and Government-Linked Companies (GLC) boards in achieving operational integrity and performance.

On March 11, two new senators, Universiti Selangor (UNISEL) President and Vice-Chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman and Selangor DAP Organising Secretary Tiew Way Keng, were sworn in before Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

The Dewan Negara also passed a motion of thanks for the Royal Address on March 13, following five days of debate involving 28 ministries. Key issues raised included national unity, vernacular schools, artificial intelligence (AI), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the mixing of rice.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, graced the official opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament on Feb 3.

In his closing speech, Awang Bemee praised all senators for their active participation in debates and their efforts in scrutinising the bills presented from the Dewan Rakyat.

He praised the Senate’s special select committees for their efforts during the session, noting that they presented two reports, namely the special select committee on governance, integrity and anti-corruption and the special select committee on law review.

Awang Bemee also expressed gratitude and appreciation to several senators whose terms had ended, acknowledging their contributions to the nation. — Bernama