KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has today pledged that authorities will not relax to protect the country’s border security during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Saifuddin said 134 illegal jetties along the Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok border with Thailand have been closed down, as part of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) Ops Pagar Laut.

“We have deployed the Senoi Praaq unit from Perak to reinforce omnipresence,” he said in his speech at the 218th Police Day Celebrations here.

“This is crucial because the Sungai Golok border is very close to Thailand, making it a hotspot for various security threats, including drug smuggling, firearms trafficking, illegal immigrants, and the smuggling of essential goods like cooking oil and livestock.”

Saifuddin said the police will ensure the omnipresence of its officers, as criminal activities are expected to spike during the holidays.

“Threats such as illegal immigrant entry and drug smuggling are key concerns because, based on our analysis, festive seasons create a window where smugglers and criminals assume we will relax security measures?

“The answer is ‘no’,” he warned.

Saifuddin said the MMEA will continue to monitor the coastal areas and territorial waters within their jurisdiction.

“I am sharing this to demonstrate that we maintain the highest level of preparedness, even during festive seasons, in ensuring national border security,” he added.

It was recently reported that smuggling syndicates are taking advantage of the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations to offer transport for undocumented migrants who wish to spend the festive period with their families back home — charging between RM1,500 and RM3,200 per person.