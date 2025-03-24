KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 – Smuggling syndicates are taking advantage of the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations to offer transport for undocumented migrants who wish to spend the festive period with their families back home.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Director-General Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah was quoted by Harian Metro saying the syndicates charge between RM1,500 and RM3,200 per person, depending on distance and services provided.

The syndicates actively use social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook to advertise their operations, mainly targeting Indonesian migrants. for the festive season via maritime routes, he said.

Migrants are then typically transported via sea routes, boarding ferries or speedboats from Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor.

Authorities said interested individuals are instructed to leave messages on the syndicates’ accounts, after which they are contacted to arrange payments, meeting points, and departure dates.

Mohd Rosli said the MMEA has since launched Ops Pagar Laut Special to combat cross-border crimes and prevent maritime intrusions during the festive period.

He said the operation involves 45 assets, and more than 800 MMEA officers and personnel nationwide.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was previously reported saying human smuggling and the trafficking of controlled goods were among the most common crimes in Malaysian waters during Aidilfitri.



