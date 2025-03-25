KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple committee has come to an agreement with City Hall (DBKL) to relocate to new location nearby, said an official.

Acccording to Malaysiakini, temple committee secretary Karthik Gunaseelan said this was agreed after a meeting yesterday.

“We thank the minister, elected representatives and other authorities who helped achieve this resolution.

“The new site is nearby and within the area of Jalan Masjid India and suitable as an alternative site,” Karthik was quoted as saying.

The temple official said a meeting will be held today to decide the technical aspects of the relocation, with an official announced to be made after.

The century-old temple is at the centre of a controversy stemming from an announcement that it would be relocated from its present site to make way for a mosque.

The land it is occupying was sold by DBKL to Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd in 2014, reportedly without the knowledge of the temple committee.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he would attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque on March 27 and that the new mosque was needed in the area.