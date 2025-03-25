KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today revealed that an alleged hacker recently demanded US$10 million from the government after a cyber-attack against Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad’s (MAHB) digital system.

Anwar said that the possibility of acquiescing was immediately shut down. However, he did not elaborate on the details of the incident.

“Yesterday, we discussed cyber-attacks and hacking, and there has been quite a bit of focus on MAHB over the past couple of days.

“The discussion included how to resolve the issue, including the hacker’s demand for US$10 million or so,” Anwar said in his speech during the 218th Police Day Celebrations here.

Anwar said he did not even take five seconds to reject the possibility of paying the ransom.

“This country will never be safe if its leadership and system allow us to bow to the ultimatum of criminals or traitors, whether from within or outside the country,” he added.

Malay Mail is seeking elaboration on the incident from the Home Ministry.

Anwar said the incident highlights the need for the country to allocate more resources to the police and Bank Negara Malaysia, among others, to strengthen its defences against hackers.

Earlier this month, Anwar said he is confident that Malaysia is prepared to face current and future cyber threats.

He expressed the government’s strong belief in the nation’s expertise to address these challenges, and emphasised that the dynamics of cyber threats are complex and require a comprehensive cybersecurity ecosystem and infrastructure.