KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he is confident that Malaysia is prepared to face current and future cyber threats.

He expressed the government’s strong belief in the nation’s expertise to address these challenges.

Senior press secretary to the prime minister, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said Anwar emphasised that the dynamics of cyber threats are complex and require a comprehensive cybersecurity ecosystem and infrastructure.

“The government and private sector have their respective roles in ensuring the country is resilient in facing any cybersecurity challenges.

“With that, the prime minister calls on local parties with expertise in cybersecurity to collaborate with the government so that the cybersecurity ecosystem can be enhanced more comprehensively using local expertise,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing, which was broadcast live on Facebook today.

Tunku Nashrul said Anwar had earlier chaired a cybersecurity meeting where three key matters were discussed.

“The first involves the current cybersecurity situation, which has seen a downward trend in cybersecurity-related incidents from 2023 to 2024.

“The second is regarding the status and implementation of the Cybersecurity Act 2024 (Act 854), which will be strengthened through the appointment of a National Critical Information Infrastructure (NCII) head and cybersecurity experts.

“The last concerns the cyber games and an ASEAN-level conference on cybercrime, jointly organised by the National Cyber Security Agency, the Council of Europe, and Interpol. The conference has been agreed to be held in May,” he said.