KUALA LUMPUR, 25 March — The Digital Ministry, through the National Artificial Intelligence Office (Naio), has actively driven AI adoption in the public sector by implementing skills training, fostering engagement, promoting cross-sector collaboration, and undertaking various other strategic initiatives.

Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Anak Kumbong said this included the AI At Work 2.0 programme launched last February 5 in collaboration with Google Cloud which aims to revolutionise the productivity of civil servants by integrating generative AI tools into daily tasks.

He said the Train-for-Trainer workshop was held from March 3 to 7, involving 250 MyGovuc IT administrators and will continue to be expanded to every ministry to ensure the digitalisation of the public sector can be implemented comprehensively.

"This approach is expected to enable civil servants to focus more time on strategic tasks and strengthen service delivery to the people,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Mustafa Musa on the latest developments regarding the framework of AI for the People Programme and the use of AI in the federal public service delivery for 2025.

Wilson Ugak said a total of 1,391,455 participants had joined the programme as of March 19.

According to him, among the main focus areas of AI in the public service for 2025 are the development of AI talent, the preparation of public sector AI guidelines, the provision of infrastructure that supports the adoption of AI in the public sector, and the development of AI systems.

He said that the Digital Ministry through the National Digital Department is also actively conducting engagement sessions with stakeholders to explain the Guidelines for the Adoption of AI in the Public Sector which was launched last Feb 27 to ensure efficiency, responsible and ethical use of AI. — Bernama