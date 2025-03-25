KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Reports by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Securities Commission Malaysia indicate that Malaysia’s economy is improving, with growth recorded in both Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and capital market value, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

In a livestream read by senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, he said Malaysia’s GDP grew by 5.1 per cent in 2024, up from 3.6 per cent the previous year, surpassing both the government’s initial projections and independent analysts’ expectations.

“This serves as clear evidence that economic reforms are delivering early results.

“The growth is driven by domestic investments, which have reached their highest level in a decade, reflecting investor confidence in Malaysia’s economic policies,” he said.

Additionally, Malaysia’s capital market value hit a record high of RM4.2 trillion, with a growth rate of nearly 11 per cent compared to the previous year.

“This is not just a statistical achievement but a positive sign of strengthening economic fundamentals,” he said.

However, the prime minister acknowledged that structural challenges remain, stressing the need to enhance productivity, strengthen competitiveness, and rebuild economic resilience through good governance and human-centred policies.

“Leakages and corruption that undermine national progress cannot be tolerated. The Madani Economic Framework, launched on July 27, 2023, is not just a policy blueprint but a collaborative effort to build a fairer, more sustainable, and inclusive economy—ensuring that economic growth benefits all Malaysians, not just the elite,” he said.