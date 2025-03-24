IPOH, March 24 — Police have busted a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of a married couple in Taman Canning here and the seizure of RM1.19 million worth of liquid methamphetamine packed in health drink bottles.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the male suspect, 30, and his 29-year-old wife, who works as a water filter saleswoman, were apprehended at a petrol station at 2.30pm last Thursday.

A search of the male suspect at the courier service counter of the petrol station led to the discovery of six plastic and glass bottles labelled as health drinks, suspected to contain 1,287 millilitres (ml) of methamphetamine.

“After interrogating the male suspect, police raided the couple’s home in Chemor and found six more bottles suspected to contain liquid methamphetamine, estimated at 34,784 ml,” he told a press conference here today.

Hisam added that police also seized a Perodua Myvi, drug packaging equipment and a mobile phone during the raid.

Initial urine tests found the female suspect positive for benzodiazepine, while the male suspect has a drug-related record.

Investigations show that the syndicate has been active since June last year and that the seized drugs were intended for both local and international distribution.

“The quantity of drugs seized is estimated to be enough for 373,331 drug users,” he said, adding that both suspects have been remanded for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama