KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Modern dikir barat singer Eda Ezrin, who was acquitted earlier this month of possessing 6,059 Yaba pills, is expected to be released after Aidilfitri.

Her aunt, Wan Roshayati Wan Yusof, said Eda Ezrin’s mother, Zaharah Mamat, 47, informed her that the singer and five other Malaysians, including her husband, would be celebrating Aidilfitri at Narathiwat Prison, according to a report published in Harian Metro.

“Recently, Zaharah visited Eda Ezrin and told us that she would not be celebrating Hari Raya with her family. She, her husband, and the four others will only be released after the festive period.

“Her mother said she was sad that her eldest child could not be with them for Hari Raya, but she accepted it with an open heart,” said the 55-year-old businesswoman.

Wan Roshayati added that Zaharah had planned to buy her daughter new festive attire but was informed that inmates were only allowed to wear the prison-issued clothing.

She also said that Eda Ezrin, whose real name is Wan Norshaheeda Azlin Wan Ismail, had assured her mother that she would continue her singing career upon her release.

On January 14, Eda Ezrin and five other Malaysians, including her husband Mohd Affendi Ahmad, 35, were charged at the Narathiwat Provincial Court with possession of 6,059 Yaba pills and drug use.

They pleaded guilty to drug use but denied possession of the illicit substances.

On March 6, all six were acquitted by the Narathiwat Provincial Court of the drug possession charges.