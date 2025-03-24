JELI, March 24 — Three male students have reportedly sustained injuries and burns, including one who lost a finger on his hand, after playing with modified firecrackers in their school dormitory yesterday.

According to a report by Harian Metro, the incident occurred at around 4.40pm, with all three victims — aged between 15 and 16 — rushed to Jeli Hospital for further treatment.

Jeli District Police Chief Superintendent Kamarulzaman Harun reportedly said investigations revealed the incident took place in a male dormitory at a religious school here.

“At the time of the incident, all the victims were believed to have modified firecrackers by putting sulphur into a bottle along with gravel to make a firecracker.

“As a result of this action, the victims sustained injuries and burns on several parts of their bodies. One of them, aged 16, lost a finger on his left hand.

“All the victims are currently receiving treatment at the Jeli Hospital Emergency Department,” he was quoted as saying in a statement yesterday.

Kamarulzaman also advised the public to remain vigilant and to monitor their children’s activities during festive periods to prevent unwanted incidents.