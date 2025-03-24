SHAH ALAM, March 24 — A Form Five student was injured in an accident following an attempt to evade a police roadblock on the Kemuning-Shah Alam Expressway (LKSA) on March 8, according to police.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said a roadblock was mounted at Persiaran Sultan in Section 14 here at 9 pm when the teenager who was riding a Modenas Kriss motorcycle made a sudden and dangerous U-turn to avoid passing through the roadblock.

“A Motorcycle Patrol Unit officer attempted to stop the motorcycle as it rode against traffic, instructing the rider to pull over. However, the teenager ignored the order and dangerously crossed the road by riding over the divider.

“The motorcycle rider was then hit and dragged by a four-wheel-drive vehicle passing through the highway, causing the teenager to fall and sustain injuries,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Iqbal said that the teenager, who sustained a fractured left thigh and shoulders, was taken to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment and is still hospitalised.

He said investigations revealed that the 17-year-old student had no driving licence and the motorcycle road tax had expired.

“The case is being investigated under Section 186 and Section 279 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

He urged those with information about the incident to contact the Investigating Officers, Inspector Vemal at 011-39216101 or Inspector Nur Iqmal Maisarah Azman at 017-2836851.

A 19-second dashcam footage of the incident had gone viral on social media. — Bernama