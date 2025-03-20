KANGAR, March 20 — Four individuals including two policemen pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing 240,000 ball firecrackers without proper authorisation at the Magistrate’s Court, here today.

Lance Corporal E Lohindran, 32, Corporal Mohd Hisyamuddin Ahmad Mispha, 37, and two civilians, Nurrul Azizol Mohamad, 40, and Fairol Izwan Abdul Aziz, 47, entered their plea before Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor.

According to the charge, the four individuals, along with another suspect still at large, were found in possession of the firecrackers at Taman Kemajuan, here, at 4.30pm on March 15.

They were charged under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

The court granted bail of RM4,000 for each of the accused with one surety, and set April 21 for case mention.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Inspector S Mageswaran.

Both policemen were represented by lawyer Mohamad Alif Farhan Mohamad Supian, while the two civilians were represented by Syed Muhammad Anwar Syed Lokman Hakim. — Bernama