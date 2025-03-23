MIRI, March 23 — A 50-year-old man was arrested last night for allegedly threatening to harm his mother and damaging household items at a residence in Krokop here earlier that morning.



Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the arrest followed a police report lodged by the suspect’s mother.





“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect not only threatened his mother but also damaged household items during the incident,” he said.Further checks uncovered that the suspect had a history of criminal activity, including domestic violence.It was also discovered that he had allegedly mistreated both of his parents on multiple occasions in the past.During the raid, police seized a metal rod attached to a knife, which is believed to have been used in the incident.The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 427 for mischief resulting in property damage. — The Borneo Post