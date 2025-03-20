KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 must be passed so that the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 can allow Parliament to function as an independent and sovereign institution said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Anwar said that the proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution would not only strengthen the independence of the institution of Parliament but also be a major success in the country’s institutional reform.

“We are serious about fulfilling our mandate and promises. At present, Parliament is placed under the Prime Minister's Department.

“However, the Prime Minister chose to hand over (this power) and strengthen it (Parliament) as an independent body. It’s easy to talk about institutional reform, but it is not that easy to get a Prime Minister who is willing to hand over power... but we have to do it because this will strengthen the spirit,” he said when tabling the Constitution (Amendment) Bill for the second reading in the Dewan Negara today.

Anwar said the Constitution (Amendment) Bill had also enabled the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 which was discussed for many years to be tabled and passed in the Dewan Rakyat — Bernama

‘We are serious about our mandate’: Anwar says proposed Constitutional amendment to help Parliament stand on its own. — Bernama