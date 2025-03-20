KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today spent some time with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to go on a walkabout around the city’s vibrant Bukit Bintang area here.

According to the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, the walkabout session took place right after the King granted an audience to the Prime Minister for their weekly meeting.

Attached with the post were several pictures of Sultan Ibrahim and Anwar walking around the streets of Bukit Bintang against the commercial Genesis Tower and Fahrenheit 88 shopping centre background. — Bernama