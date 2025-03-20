SERDANG, March 20 — A 41-year-old hairstylist was robbed after being tricked by criminals using a homosexual dating app.

According to The Star, Serdang district police chief ACP AA Anbalagan said the victim had agreed to meet a suspect at a house in Seri Kembangan after connecting on the app.

“After using the bathroom, the victim was then approached by two unknown men," he said, adding that they tied him up and forced him to transfer RM67,000.

One of the assailants hit the victim with a piece of wood while another used his phone to complete the transaction.

The suspects then threatened the victim against reporting the crime before releasing him.

Police later arrested five individuals, including the owner of the bank account used to receive the stolen funds.

The suspects, aged 18 to 22, were students from higher education institutions and had committed similar crimes three times before.

Authorities urged victims of such incidents to come forward and file police reports to prevent further cases.