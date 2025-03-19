PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — Singer and actress Bella Astillah was spotted in court today, showing support for Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in his appeal against his conviction and sentence related to the Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) funds at the Court of Appeal.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Bella arrived at the Palace of Justice around 8.50am, approximately five minutes after Syed Saddiq.

As reported by BH, about 30 supporters of the Muar MP have gathered outside the Palace of Justice to follow the appeal proceedings against his conviction and sentencing on four charges related to the Armada funds.

The High Court, on November 9, 2023, sentenced the former youth and sports minister to seven years in prison, two strokes of the cane, and a RM10 million fine following his conviction for the misappropriation of funds belonging to Armada.