JOHOR BARU, March 17 —The incident in which a non-Muslim was scolded and slapped while eating at a convenience store in a shopping mall during Ramadan was an act of provocation that went against the spirit of unity and harmony in Malaysia’s multicultural society, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said that such actions have no place in a country that upholds the principles of Rukun Negara.

“I strongly condemn any form of violence, discrimination and prejudice that can threaten racial harmony.

“I urge all Malaysians to interact with one another in a civilised manner, always respect each other’s culture and practice the values of understanding, respect and acceptance,” he said on his X account today when commenting on a post by an X user known as @bingbinge656.

He said issues affecting national unity must not be taken lightly, as any incident that threatens Malaysia’s harmony should not be tolerated.

“This country will only progress if we are united, respect each other and live in peace without any racial or religious tension,” he said.

According to Aaron, the victim, identified as Elijah, has lodged a report regarding the incident at the Tampoi Police Station.

“I was informed that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will investigate the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code. I hope that all parties will cooperate and leave the matter to PDRM to conduct the investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Elijah, via a tweet on the X account @bingbinge656, claimed that when the man scolded him, he explained that he was not a Muslim.

However, the man asked for his identity card as proof before slapping the victim.

Elijah then claimed that the man’s son came forward to calm the situation and apologise for his father’s behaviour.

Yesterday, two videos lasting 32 seconds and 44 seconds on the alleged incident went viral on social media. — Bernama