KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — A 42-year-old man reported missing for three days was found dead in a drain along Jalan Kampar-Tapah in Kampar, Perak early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said they received a report on the incident at 1.25am.

“The victim was found in a 1.2-metre-deep drain along with his SYM motorcycle.

“According to police, the man had been missing for three days.

“At 1.25am, firefighters from the Kampar Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call to assist police in retrieving the body,” he said in a statement.

Seven personnel were involved in the operation.

“The body was then lifted using a stretcher and handed over to the police for further action,” he added.

The operation concluded at 1.52 am.