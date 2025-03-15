JOHOR BARU, March 15 — Most Ramadan Bazaar traders here are offering traditional-inspired dishes as they cater to demand for classic buka puasa dishes, especially those popular during the fasting month.

In Johor Baru, those visiting the bazaar’s are increasingly choosing traditional types of menu offerings over the fusion or trending choices that were once popular several years ago.

According to several traders, the demand for more traditional food and beverage items could be seen at food courts and restaurants here as early as last year.

This trend can also be seen during a recent visit to several Ramadan Baazars here where more traders are offering traditional kuih-muih, murtabak, satay, laksa and various other buka puasa favourites such as roti john and roti jala.

Traditional over trending

Mee rebus and satay trader M. Mus said he noticed a shift where Johoreans are currently drawn to traditional food for the Ramadan season.

He told Malay Mail that even the younger generation, who are usually more receptive to modern trending foods, are inclined to traditional food.

“At present it’s difficult to see traders selling hip fusion food and beverages that were once popular in Bazaar Ramadans several years ago.

“There is now a resurgence of food traders offering traditional buka puasa fare at Ramadan Bazaars here due to increased demand,” said Mus when met at his stall in Taman Perling here recently.

Mus, who has been involved in the food business for the last 15 years, explained that a lot of trending foods on Tik Tok have catchy claims that also disappoint customers.

“Of course, not all makanan viral (trending foods) are bad as some actually live up to their claims. As food traders we see such food offerings as a fad and are usually short-lived.

“An example can be Korean-influenced foods, that cashed in on the Malaysian K-Pop craze, but is slowly losing its appeal,” he said.

Time honoured favourites

In Johor, there are several buka puasa favourites that are only available during the fasting month.

Among them is the Air Kathira Abu Bakar, which is a richer variant of the regular Air Kathira and also Air Bandung Soda, a classic Johor rose syrup and soda drink.

Beverage trader Sufi Ubaidillah said that the current consumer trend was currently shifting towards traditional foods in the many bazaars here.

He said the trend can be seen with the popularity of his Air Bandung Soda that is mainly available during the fasting month.

“My Air Bandung Soda is actually a business that was started by my grandfather and was later passed down to my father before I took over in 2020.

“Since I started, my customer base has been growing despite operating only during the fasting month,” he told Malay Mail when met at the Bazaar Ramadan Masjid Jamek in Bandar Baru Uda here recently.

As a trader, Sufi said it was important to be in the know on prevailing food trends among the locals.

“Since last year, I noticed that locals here are more inclined to traditional buka puasa dishes over trending foods,” he said, adding that trending food is usually associated with hype.

Bazaar Ramadan visitor, A. Asri Khalbi said he noticed that there is an increase in demand for traditional buka puasa fare.

The private sector senior manager said there were more stalls offering kuih-muih, popiah, murtabak and also main dishes that were once the staple for breaking fast.

“The recent demand for traditional fare is a pleasant throwback to buka puasa dishes of the past.

“It is almost as though families are leaving behind the appeal of fancy fusion food and going back to basics with traditional dishes,” he said when contacted.

Classic dishes still a hit

Murtabak Singapura stall owner Mohd Zahari Thumok is among several traditional food traders who are unfazed by the recent demand for traditional buka puasa dishes.

Despite commanding a large crowd at his stall, the seasoned food trader said his customer base has not changed much since he started operating a stall at the Bazaar Ramadan Bandar Baru Uda here in the 1990s.

“My murtabak recipe was established by my father under the Murtabak Kampung Melayu Warisan brand.

“So, many of my customers know about my family’s background and appreciate the quality and taste that goes into my murtabak,” he said when met by Malay Mail at his stall recently.

Mohd Zahari, who only operates his stall during the fasting month, said business was good and he sells more than 250 pieces of murtabak on a daily basis.

“Since operating the stall here more than 30 years ago, we have had a good following and repeat customers make up the bulk of sales.

“Murtabak is a one of those popular buka puasa dishes in Johor. It’s a ‘must have’ for families breaking fast during the fasting month,” he said, adding that his business isn’t affected by trends like the more modern type of foods.

Similar to Mohd Zahari, Mus agreed that certain traditional dishes like his mee rebus and satay are considered popular favourites during the fasting month.

“Basically satay and mee rebus are generally popular with the locals. The fasting month provides traders like us an advantage to sell in larger volumes.

“The two dishes that I offer are also all-time favourites on regular days,” he said.