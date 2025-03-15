KUCHING, March 15 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) welcomes the Health Minister’s announcement about the revised private general practitioners’ (GPs) consultation fees under Schedule 7 of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act (PHFSA) 1998, to be announced before this May 1.

In a statement, MMA president Datuk Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira expressed appreciation for the decision, noting that both the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had given their approval for the revision.

He added that MMA had long advocated for a revision, particularly over the past few months, during which it had actively engaged with the Health Minister and ministry officials on the matter.

“We are happy that MMA’s efforts in advancing the cause of the private GP fees have finally been fruitful,” he said in the statement.

“MMA believes a minimum consultation fee of RM60 would be fair, with the upper limit determined based on studies conducted by NACCOL under the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

“This, we feel, is appropriate, taking into consideration the unchanged regulated fee range of RM10 to RM35 for over 33 years, increased costs over this period and inflation,” he added.

Dr Kalwinder highlighted that many GPs had struggled with rising operational costs, including rental, staff wages, medicines, medical equipment and regulatory compliance.

“Many clinics have closed down due to these challenges in sustaining their practice.

“We hope that the consultation fees quantum to be decided and announced soon by the government, whilst taking into account factors such as cost of living and public opinion, would also be fair to the GPs and their current situation.

“It is also important that, going forward, fixed periodical adjustments of the consultation fees of 10 per cent every three years are put in place to keep pace with inflation.”

On the government’s directive for private clinics to display medicine prices starting May 1, Dr Kalwinder reiterated MMA’s stance that the regulation of medical practice should not be governed by two separate Acts.

He urged for further study into the legality of applying Act 723 to private GPs.

It is also the view of MMA and GPs that enforcement of any kind should only be under the purview of the Health Ministry, and not under any other agency or ministry.

“Clinics provide professional services and are already under the ambit of the PHFSA (Act 586). They should not be looked at in the same manner as retail outlets in this process of enforcement,” stressed Dr Kalwinder. — The Borneo Post