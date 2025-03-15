KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Police have arrested a travel consultant for allegedly assaulting a secondary school student following a road dispute near Saujana Impian in Kajang yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, Kajang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, said a police report on the incident was lodged at 9.24pm.

The complainant, a 17-year-old male student, claimed he was assaulted by an unidentified man after an altercation on the road.

“Preliminary investigations found the incident occurred at 2.15pm following a dispute while both individuals were driving in the Saujana area.

“As a result, the student suffered a fractured nasal bone and received treatment at Kajang Hospital.

“Checks revealed the teenager did not have a driving licence and was issued a traffic summons,” he said.

Following the report, Naazron said police arrested a 39-year-old man at 9.50pm yesterday to assist in the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt and Section 279 for reckless driving endangering others.

“Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact investigating officer Inspector EN Chalart Cinda at 017-9825510 or report to the nearest police station,” he added.

A 34-second video of the student, seen bloodied inside a car after the alleged assault, has since gone viral.