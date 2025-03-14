PUTRAJAYA, March 15 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was allowed to temporarily suspend his questioning at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today to attend Friday prayers.

The anti-graft agency granted his request for a break at approximately 1pm, allowing him to leave the premises before resuming the session later in the day.

Ismail had arrived at the headquarters earlier in the morning to continue answering questions related to the RM177 million corruption case involving his former senior officers.

This marks his second consecutive day of questioning, following multiple delays due to his health concerns and prior medical leave. MACC had previously confirmed that Ismail is being investigated as a suspect, alongside four of his former aides, after authorities seized RM170 million in cash and 16kg of gold bars during raids.

It remains unclear how many more sessions will be required for Ismail to complete his statement, but MACC sources indicated that the probe is expected to continue next week.