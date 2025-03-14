GEORGE TOWN, March 14 — The Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma), through the Malaysian Industrial Court, will upgrade its digital recording system using artificial intelligence.

Its minister, Steven Sim said the system could generate immediate transcripts during case proceedings to boost efficiency, reduce cost and coordinate understanding of communications of all stakeholders involved.

“It aims to display immediate transcripts on screen to ensure justice can be served more effectively and it will raise transparency during trials, boosting confidence in the court.

“AI technology can be used at all industrial courts in the country, with the initial phase in Penang involving a cost of almost RM5 million,” he told reporters after officiating the Penang Kesuma Building at Weld Quay here today.

He pointed out that the new system would enable case data to be available within three days compared to 30 days previously while the fee to access court records have been reduced to RM15.

The new five-storey Penang Kesuma Building was completed on Jan 31, and will house the Penang Industrial Court, along with another court to deal with Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) appeal cases.

Currently the building has two courts for industrial court case trials while the Perkeso appeal board cases are conducted at the Perkeso office without any proper court setting, Sim said.

“Cases like these would be handled in Kuala Lumpur previously. After this, cases for claimants in Kedah, Perlis and Penang can be tried here, which will reduce the burden of claimants who have to travel to Kuala Lumpur for their case hearing,” he said.

On other developments, Sim said that a ministry taskforce would be set up to study the 28 Acts under the ministry including the Industrial Relations Act as an effort to update national labour laws as most laws are outdated and existed since before Independence.

“The taskforce will harmonise, update and renew these laws to ensure they remain relevant and effective,” he added. — Bernama