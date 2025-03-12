KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A wall panel at the Masjid Jamek LRT station collapsed following heavy rain and strong winds this evening, with images of the damage quickly circulating on social media.

The affected structure is part of the station building, which sits above the confluence of the Klang and Gombak rivers.

Photos showed the panel had crumbled inward, suggesting that strong winds may have contributed to the incident.

In a statement, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd confirmed the collapse, which occurred at 4.04pm during the rainstorm.

However, no casualties were reported, and the station’s structure remains intact.

“Train services and station operations are running as usual, and all passengers can continue their journey to their destination,” the operator stated, adding that cleaning and repair works are already underway.

A special committee has been established to investigate the cause of the incident, and additional Auxiliary Police personnel have been deployed to assist passengers.

Earlier today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds for several states, effective until 5pm.

Areas affected included Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Hulu Langat in Selangor, as well as the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

Rapid Rail apologised for any inconvenience caused and assured passengers that updates would be provided via its social media channels.