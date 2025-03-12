KUANTAN, March 12 — The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on leaders, especially political figures, to serve as a bridge to unite the people and not to ignite fire to the long-standing peaceful coexistence of the people.

His Highness said they should stop being ‘clowns’ by fuelling polemics on the 3R (religion, race and royalty) issues which could incite conflict within the community.

“Let this stage remain calm, free from unnecessary drama. Engage in dialogue with reason and sincerity, rather than resorting to monologues filled with insults and hatred.

“I welcome the recent statement by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who stressed that it is the responsibility of leaders to be peacemakers, not instigators of conflict,” said His Highness when opening the new Rahman Ibn Auf Mosque in Kampung Durian Hijau in Jerantut yesterday.

The speech was uploaded on the Sultanate of Pahang’s Facebook page.

Also in attendance were the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that history has shown how racial and religious conflicts, if not handled wisely, can lead to disastrous consequences.

“We must not allow history’s darkest moments to repeat themselves due to our failure to manage these sensitive issues with wisdom and prudence. Respect one another and be mindful of religious sensitivities.

“Let us not allow ignorance and arrogance to destroy what we have long safeguarded,” said His Highness.

Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed sadness that certain parties continue to undermine and challenge the sanctity of Islam, disregarding the boundaries of respectful speech and conduct.

In this regard, His Highness urged Muslims in the state to stand united in defending and upholding the sanctity of Islam, ensuring that it is not arbitrarily disparaged by irresponsible parties.

“Is this what we call an independent country? Or is our independence merely in numbers, not in the minds of our people? As Muslims, we are taught that the more abundant the harvest, the more the rice stalks bow — a reminder to remain humble in knowledge, respectful in speech, and wise in action.

“However, let not our gentleness and politeness embolden others to disparage our religion as they please. Islam does not teach us to submit to humiliation or oppression,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

His Highness emphasised that in a just and wise government, people of other faiths are given the freedom to practice their religions in peace and harmony, as long as they do not threaten public order and the harmony of the country. — Bernama