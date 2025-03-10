KOTA BHARU, March 10 — All types of food that pose a health risk to students, including vape-like candies, are prohibited from being sold in schools, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She warned that the Ministry of Education (MOE) would take strict action against any party found selling food that could endanger students’ safety.

“We assure that dangerous food will not be sold within school premises, but we need the cooperation of local authorities and the Ministry of Health Malaysia to control its sale outside schools.

“We also encourage schools, especially principals and administrators, to work with the authorities to discuss measures to address this issue,” she said at the Kelantan-level MOE’s Jaulah Ramadan 2025 programme here today.

She said this when asked about the emergence of vape- and cigarette-like candies that are now widely sold in the local market.

Yesterday, the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) raised concerns over the increasing availability of vape and syringe-shaped candies in the local market, warning that they could contribute to the normalisation of smoking habits among children.

Its education officer N.V. Subbarow said the trend was becoming increasingly alarming, as these products closely resembled real vape devices and syringes, making them highly appealing to children due to their colourful and eye-catching designs.

Meanwhile, over 900 students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Naim Lil-Banat gathered for a breaking fast as part of the Jaulah Ramadan 2025 programme.

The programme aims to foster empathy and resilience in students through shared experiences, while also instilling the values of giving and strengthening the spirit of togetherness in the community, in line with the blessings of Ramadan. — Bernama