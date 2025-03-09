KOTA KINABALU, March 9 – Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has reportedly confirmed that Parti Warisan will contest the upcoming Sabah state election independently.

Amid speculation about possible alliances, Shafie reaffirmed yesterday Warisan’s stance as a multi-racial party committed to serving all Sabahans.

“We will contest as a party and our pact is with the people,” was quoted saying by The Star.

He highlighted that multi-racial parties have previously won and governed the state, citing Parti Berjaya which replaced the Sabah Alliance between 1976 and 1984, and its successor Parti Bersatu Sabah which held power from 1985 to 1994.

“A single-party government is not new to Sabah and our people. We may not have the finances, but we are offering ourselves to the people,” he added, referring to Warisan.

This comes as Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN), led by Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, severed ties with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, which is headed by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, after aligning itself with Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) since January 2023.

It was speculated that Warisan may ally itself with Sabah BN instead to challenge GRS.

There has been continued speculation that Warisan, Sabah Barisan, and other local parties are in discussions to form a coalition to challenge GRS in the state election.



