KUANTAN, March 9 — Several government agencies at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Kuantan must improve their services to ease counter operations and address customer satisfaction, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He shared a 1-minute 52-second video on Facebook last night after an unannounced visit to the Road Transport Department (JPJ), National Registration Department (JPN), and Immigration Department at UTC Kuantan.

Shamsul Azri noted that JPJ’s counter services needed to provide additional seating and service counters due to congestion caused by the high number of people renewing road tax.

In the video, he was seen personally contacting the relevant authorities to highlight the issue and urged immediate action to ensure the best possible service for the public.

“Many people from Kelantan and Terengganu, particularly from Kemaman, come to UTC Kuantan for services. One improvement could be adding more chairs, as some individuals have to stand for 45 minutes to an hour,” he said.

“We should add another kiosk for road tax renewals. When asked, people said they had to wait about an hour. In just three hours, over 300 visitors came through, with each counter handling an average of 80 people,” he said in the conversation.

He added that the surprise visit provided a clear picture of areas that need improvement at UTC Kuantan.

After observing and assessing the services at the three departments’ counters, he commended the staff for their dedication and commitment.

“Following this, I immediately contacted the relevant authorities to inform them, and I received a report this evening confirming that immediate action has been taken,” he said.

The post received over 1,000 likes on Facebook, with many users praising Shamsul Azri’s efforts to enhance public services and hoping such initiatives will continue.

Shamsul Azri also made an unannounced visit to the Pekan District police headquarters, where he received a briefing from Pekan police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin.

“He highlighted security concerns for residents and the welfare of officers, particularly the need for urgent upgrading of quarters and office space. I will raise these matters with the relevant authorities to ensure security services are enhanced and continue to earn public trust,” he said.

This morning, Shamsul Azri also shared on Facebook that he visited the site of a roof repair project for an elderly resident and distributed essential items.

The project is under the Santuni Madani programme initiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama