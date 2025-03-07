KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil were among 32 individuals conferred Federal Territory Honours, Orders, and Medals in conjunction with the 2025 Federal Territory Day celebrations today.

Dr Zaliha and Federal Territories Department director-general Datuk Noridah Abdul Rahim led the list of recipients, each receiving the Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) award, which carries the title “Datuk Seri”.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia presented the honours to all recipients in a ceremony at Balairung Seri, Istana Negara, according to a report by national news agency Bernama.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofiah was also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Fahmi headed the list of nine individuals awarded the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW), which carries the title “Datuk”.

Other PMW recipients include Lembaga Tabung Haji Group managing director and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman, education director-general Azman Adnan, Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz, and Istana Negara legal adviser Zulharry Abdul Rashid.

Additionally, six individuals were awarded the Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW), five received the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW), four were honoured with the Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW), and six received the Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PPW) medal.

The hour-long ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, members of the Cabinet, and other distinguished guests.

Meanwhile, in her address at the ceremony, Dr Zaliha expressed gratitude to Sultan Ibrahim for bestowing the honours on the 32 recipients.

“Indeed, His Majesty’s words and guidance will continue to serve as a guiding principle for all of us,” she said, while also praying for the well-being of His Majesty and the royal family.