KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has condemned an individual’s actions for uploading social media content that allegedly mocked Islamic teachings, describing it as highly provocative and offensive.

In a statement, Jakim director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the content, which has since gone viral, had sparked outrage among Muslims and threatened social harmony.

“Jakim has lodged an official complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further action regarding the content, which touches on Islamic sensitivities.

“A police report has also been filed to ensure firm legal action can be taken against the individual in accordance with existing laws,” he said.

Jakim urged authorities to act decisively to address the issue, stressing that such provocative acts have the potential to create tension between religious and ethnic communities in Malaysia.

“This social media post clearly disrupts harmony within society and risks fuelling interfaith and interethnic discord. All parties must cease any actions that provoke, incite anger, or create tension within the community,” he said.

The statement also called on Malaysians to embrace mutual respect, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

“In this sacred month, we advise everyone to uphold respect and maintain proper conduct. Peace and harmony can only be preserved through mutual understanding and respect among communities,” Sirajuddin added.

Jakim’s statement follows heightened concerns about religious sensitivities and societal unity in Malaysia.