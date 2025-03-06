KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng has urged policymakers to adopt a balanced and fact-based approach to budget allocations, proposing that non-Bumiputera receive RM1 for every RM10 allocated to Bumiputera.

In a statement today, Lim criticised divisive sentiments surrounding his suggestion and called for economic policies that prioritise national unity.

“Political parties serious about nation-building should focus on unity and facts, rather than stirring extremism over budget allocations for non-Bumi,” he said, adding that such divisive tactics are typically employed by opposition parties but should not come from the ruling government.

Lim highlighted the disparity in allocations under the 2022 Budget, where Bumiputera received RM11.4 billion compared to RM345 million for non-Bumiputera, amounting to only 3 per cent of the total.

“This mere 3 per cent is grossly unfair and inadequate, especially when non-Bumis are significant contributors to nation-building as taxpayers and a vital part of the workforce,” he said.

Lim argued that his proposal does not reduce allocations for Bumiputera but instead ensures a more equitable distribution. He said non-Bumiputera would receive 9 per cent of the total sum allocated, leaving 91 per cent untouched for Bumiputera.

“For example, if Bumi are allocated RM12 billion, then non-Bumi should receive RM1.2 billion. This RM1.2 billion does not come out of the Bumi’s RM12 billion, which remains intact,” he explained.

Citing the Statistics Department’s Poverty in Malaysia 2022 Report, Lim acknowledged that the majority of those living in poverty are Bumiputera, with an absolute poverty rate of 7.9 per cent compared to 1.9 per cent for Chinese and 5.4 per cent for Indians.

“This disparity justifies allocating 10 times more to Bumi compared to non-Bumi, which exceeds the poverty disparity of 4.2 times between Bumi and Chinese,” he said.

Lim also noted that in terms of absolute poverty, Bumiputera make up 85.2 per cent of households affected, compared to 14.8 per cent for non-Bumiputera.

He argued that the current allocation of 33 times more for Bumiputera than non-Bumiputera should be revised to 10 times, which would be more equitable while still addressing poverty among Bumiputera.

“The moral imperative to redress poverty among Bumi should not come at the expense of depriving other citizens of their just dues,” he added.

Lim’s proposal comes amid ongoing discussions about economic equity and fairness in budget distributions.