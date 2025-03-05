JOHOR BARU, March 5 — Police arrested two men early this morning after they led officers on a 36-kilometre high-speed chase from Jalan Serampang here to Kota Tinggi.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the incident began at 1.40am when a patrol car on crime prevention rounds flagged down a blue Proton Persona with two men inside along Jalan Serampang.

“The car was being driven suspiciously, with its plate number covered. However, the driver refused to stop for inspection and sped off, driving in a zig-zag manner on the opposite side of the road,” he said in a statement today.

The suspects then exited towards Jalan Tebrau and headed towards Kota Tinggi before being apprehended in front of the Kota Tinggi police station.

The chase, which spanned more than 35 kilometres, lasted between 30 to 45 minutes.

Raub said both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine during a mandatory drug test.

Checks revealed the driver had previous records related to crime and narcotics offences, while the passenger had no prior criminal record.

Raub added that the suspects, believed to be labourers, are currently in police custody and will be remanded until March 7 to assist in investigations.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharging their duties and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

“In addition, investigations are being carried out under Section 14(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for failing to display a valid registration plate number and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug abuse,” he said.