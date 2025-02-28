KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Malaysia Singapore Coffeeshop Proprietors’ General Association (MSCSPGA) has called on the government to extend the deadline for complying with the upcoming tobacco display ban, citing financial and operational challenges faced by business owners.

The ban, set to take effect on 1 April 2025 under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, prohibits the display of tobacco products at points of sale.

MSCSPGA President Wong Teu Hoon said coffee shop operators are already dealing with rising business costs.

“Since February 2025, the minimum wage increase from RM1,500 to RM1,700 has already added financial pressure on coffee shop operators and traditional retailers,” Wong said.

Rent, utility bills, and transportation costs have also surged, further tightening profit margins.

“Many are struggling just to stay afloat in getting the business going,” Wong added. “The tobacco display ban adds another layer of cost, as businesses must modify product shelves, invest in storage solutions, and train staff on compliance.”

In addition to shelving adjustments, coffee shop operators will need to install proper signage at points of sale and educate employees on the new regulations, Wong said.

These changes will require both time and investment, placing additional strain on small businesses.

MSCSPGA maintains that while it supports the objectives of the tobacco control law, the government should consider delaying the implementation deadline.

The association is also urging the government to explore financial assistance or subsidies to help small businesses implement the necessary changes.

MSCSPGA represents over 20,000 members across Malaysia and Singapore.

The Act was gazetted in February 2024 and came into effect from October 1, with enforcement beginning in phases.