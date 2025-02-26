GEORGE TOWN, Feb 26 – Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin will chair the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat, scheduled to commence at 9 am today in Batu Ferringhi.

The retreat brings together defence ministers and senior officials from all 10 ASEAN member states and observer state Timor-Leste.

During the meeting, Malaysia will present five key points, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security in the defence sector; strengthening maritime security in the ASEAN region; and proposing the establishment of a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief task force among ASEAN countries.

Mohamed Khaled said Malaysia would also propose that ASEAN enhance cooperation in developing the local defence industry to advance the regional defence supply chain and highlight the growing threats posed by non-state actors and biosecurity.

After these proposals are presented by Malaysia at the ADMM Retreat, they will be brought to the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in November for further deliberation and agreement among member states.

Following the meeting, Mohamed Khaled is scheduled to hold a press conference before proceeding with bilateral meetings with his ASEAN counterparts, followed by a tea reception with the delegates.

Yesterday, he held bilateral discussions with Brunei’s Minister of Defence II, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Datuk Paduka Seri Awang Halbi Mohd Yussof, and Timor-Leste’s Defence Minister Donaciano Rosario Costa Gomes, as well as ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General for the ASEAN Political-Security Community, Datuk Astanah Abdul Aziz.

The ADMM Retreat was preceded by the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) yesterday.

More than 150 delegates from ASEAN member states, including Timor-Leste and the ASEAN Secretariat, are expected to attend the retreat, which is being held in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairman 2025 under the theme Inclusivity and Sustainability.

Malaysia will host over 300 ASEAN-related meetings, programmes and summits throughout the year. The country earlier chaired ASEAN in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. — Bernama