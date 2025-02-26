KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — This year’s Cyber Digital Services, Defence and Security Asia (CyberDSA) 2025 is set to be the most ambitious edition of the event since its inception in 2023, according to Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Anak Kumbong.

Scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 2 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the event aims to host 150 exhibitors from 30 countries, 80 VIP delegates from 20 nations, 100 world-class speakers, and attract around 8,000 trade visitors globally.

Jointly organised by CyberSecurity Malaysia and the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division of the Malaysian Armed Forces, CyberDSA 2025 will serve as a platform to explore advancements, opportunities, and developments shaping the future of digital security.

The event will focus on critical areas such as blockchain, cryptocurrency, database security, IoT and application security, incident response, and the transformative impact of generative AI.

“From ransomware targeting financial institutions to cyber espionage infiltrating government agencies, the risks we face are as real as they are unprecedented. New tactics like cryptojacking have also emerged, where cybercriminals use victims’ computers to mine cryptocurrency without their knowledge.

“This method requires no ransom and has proven highly profitable,” Wilson said during the soft launch of CyberDSA 2025 today.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a technical or IT issue. It is a national security imperative, an economic enabler, and a fundamental pillar of trust in the digital age. A single breach can disrupt economies, erode public confidence, and inflict significant financial losses,” he added.

Wilson emphasised that CyberDSA 2025 is critical not just for showcasing the latest technological developments but also for fostering partnerships to address challenges at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and digital services.

He highlighted Malaysia’s strong push to become Southeast Asia’s leading digital economy through initiatives such as broadband expansion, digital literacy training, and technological innovation. This includes Oracle’s US$6.5 billion investment to establish Malaysia’s first public cloud region, supporting AI, data analytics, and business modernisation.

Cybersecurity remains a top priority, with RM30 million allocated in Budget 2025 to combat cyber fraud and enhance national security. Malaysia also leads the ASEAN Cybersecurity Cooperation Strategy 2026-2030, which aims to secure cross-border data flows and standardise data protection policies through ASEAN’s Data Management Framework and Model Contractual Clauses.

“However, the challenge lies in the varying data protection laws across ASEAN nations. To address this, we must establish harmonised policies, conduct regular risk assessments, and build robust infrastructure.

“Strengthening cybersecurity alongside these regional efforts will create a secure, resilient digital environment, empowering businesses, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to capitalise on cross-border opportunities with trust and compliance,” Wilson said.

He also addressed the shortage of cybersecurity professionals in Malaysia, noting that the Malaysia Cyber Security Academy (MCSA) under CyberSecurity Malaysia plays a vital role in bridging the gap through technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes.

“As of January 2025, CyberSecurity Malaysia has recorded a total of 18,130 cybersecurity professionals in the country, reflecting significant progress in addressing skill gaps.

“This positive development demonstrates the effectiveness of ongoing initiatives and reaffirms Malaysia’s commitment to building a resilient and future-ready cybersecurity workforce,” Wilson said.